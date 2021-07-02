Diaz-Canel says China will continue moving forward under the Communist Party leadership





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 2 (ACN) First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC)Miguel Díaz-Canel, reiterated in a message to Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the assurance that under his guidance and the leadership of this organization, the Chinese people will continue to advance in the construction of a socialist, democratic, prosperous, strong, modern, civilized, harmonious and beautiful country.



In the presence of Army General Raúl Castro, leader of the Cuban Revolution, and Díaz-Canel himself, a letter of congratulations from the President of the Republic to the leader of the Asian nation was read at the CPC's centennial ceremony, in which he stressed that China and its Communist Party have demonstrated that it is possible to achieve sustainable development with sovereignty, independence and deep convictions.



I am pleased to extend to you, on behalf of our people, of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and on my own behalf, the warmest and fraternal congratulations on the occasion of the centennial of the founding of the Communist Party of China, the message states.



No other process of building socialism has successfully surpassed seven decades and no other Communist Party has led a country for so long. China and its Communist Party have demonstrated that it is possible to propose, with sovereignty, independence and deep convictions, to achieve sustainable development, reads the letter.



Under Xi´s leadership, the internal construction of the Party, the fight against corruption, the fight against poverty, the fulfillment of the two centennial goals and a foreign policy in defense of a community of shared destiny for humanity, the Belt and Road Initiative, multilateralism and the principles of International Law have been promoted with determination.



We are pleased that the relations between our parties are characterized by full maturity, expressed in political trust, exchange of experiences, equality and mutual respect.



I reiterate the firm support of our people, Party and Government, to the principle of one China and the rejection to the interference in the internal affairs of that sister nation, the message expresses.



At the ceremony, held in the Portacarrero Hall of the Palace of the Revolution, Raul and Diaz-Canel were joined by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, and other leaders of the Cuban Party, State and government, and Chinese diplomats led by Zhangh Yiwen, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China.



Speaking on the occasion, Yiwen said that this solemn and high-level event has once again demonstrated the special attention given by the Cuban Party and government to the unwavering friendship between our two peoples and nations.



She pointed out that once it was born, the CPC determined as its fundamental aspiration and mission the pursuit of the people's happiness and the achievement of the revitalization of the Chinese nation.



All the successes it has achieved over these 100 years are the result of the united struggle of the communists, the Chinese people and the Chinese nation, she said, to affirm that the key to the triumphs achieved are in the Party, because history has corroborated that without it there would not have been the New China nor could there have been a great revitalization, and in the people, the creator of history.



China and Cuba, led by communist parties, share common ideals and faith. The friendship between our parties and peoples was created and cultivated by historical generations, the diplomat noted.



We cannot fail to pay great tribute to Comrade Mao Zedong, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro and Army General Raul Castro, great revolutionary leaders, who with wisdom and courage made the decision to establish diplomatic relations, Yiwen stressed.



Summing up the event, Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization and Cadres Policy of the Central Committee of the PCC, recalled transcendental moments in the brotherly relations between the Communist Parties of both nations and their historic leaders.



Today we remember those 12 men who founded the Communist Party of China (CPC), including Mao Zedong, who was only 28 years old; today, Chinese communists number more than 95 million.



The role played by that organization in the construction of socialism, together with the untiring industriousness of its people, has allowed China to have a preserved historical memory, successful experiences in the process of socialist construction and a solid economic base, he said.



Morales Ojeda specified that all this is based on four principles: the socialist road, popular democracy, the leadership of the Communist Party, Marxism-Leninism and the thought of Mao Zedong, enriched by new theories and scientific concepts, including "Socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era", exposed by the General Secretary, Xi Jinping, which constitute contributions to the development of Socialism.



In this Centenary, we reaffirm what comrade Miguel Díaz-Canel said and I quote: "the Communist Party of Cuba feels as its own the achievements of the Communist Party of China".