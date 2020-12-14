Cuban deputies analyze economic issues and legislative projects





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 14 (ACN) Cuban deputies will analyze this Monday legislative projects and economic matters in the first day of meetings that precede the Sixth Ordinary Period of Sessions of the lX Legislature of the National Assembly of the People's Power, which will take place in the Conventions Center of the capital on the 16th and 17th of this month in a virtual way.



The agenda of the parliamentarians includes a new examination of the bills on the Organization and Functioning of the Provincial Government of People's Power and the Organization and Functioning of the Council of Municipal Administration.



In the afternoon session, the Economic Affairs Committee will meet with the Ministries of Economy and Planning and of Finance and Prices, while the General Objectives of the Economy Plan and the draft bill of the State Budget for the year 2021 will be presented.



Likewise, the results of controls and audits carried out recently will be presented and a joint meeting is planned between the Economic Affairs and Constitutional and Legal Affairs Commissions; while the opinion on the aforementioned Budget Bill will be made known.



Through videoconference the deputies will discuss these issues in their provinces, a modality implemented because of the COVID- 19.



José Luis Toledo Santander, president of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Commission of the Assembly, recently explained that the bills that will be submitted to scrutiny in the parliamentary meeting close the work cycle with a view to improving the institutionality of the State.