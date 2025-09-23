All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
23
September Tuesday

Cuba rejects reactivation of sanctions against Iran



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 21 (ACN) In a post on X, Cuba’s Political Bureau member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla expressed his firm opposition to the reactivation of sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

These sanctions were issued by the United Nations Security Council.

Mr. Rodríguez described these measures as an act that undermines Iran's sovereign right to peacefully develop its nuclear program and jeopardizes efforts to achieve stability in the Middle East.

