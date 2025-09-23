Cuban FM with a busy work agenda at the UNG80





HAVANA, Cuba, September 23 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, is carrying out a busy work agenda during the High-Level Segment of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80), where he has reaffirmed the Caribbean nation's commitment to multilateralism, regional peace, and the independence of Palestine.



The head of Cuban diplomacy lead the Cuban delegation attending this event, which includes participation in the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations.



As a demonstration of its rejection of the Israeli genocide in Gaza and its unwavering commitment to the Palestinian people, Rodriguez Parrilla participated in the High-Level Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, as Rodriguez Parrilla highlighted on X.



Rodríguez Parrilla's bilateral agenda has included meetings with his counterparts from several countries. He met with Abdoulaye Diop, Foreign Minister of Mali, with whom he emphasized the historical relations of friendship and solidarity between the two countries and Cuba's willingness to continue strengthening bilateral ties.



He also held a productive meeting with Péter Szijjártó, Foreign Minister of Hungary.Rodriguez Parrilla thanked Hungary for its support in implementing projects in various sectors and conveyed Cuba's interest in continuing to advance economic and trade relations.



The regional context, the Foreign Minister strongly condemned the current US military deployment in the Caribbean. During his address at the Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), he described these operations, presented as anti-drug actions, as a provocation that threatens to trigger a military conflict in the region.



According to excerpts of his speech published by the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cuban diplomat stated that these maneuvers constitute a serious threat to regional peace, security, and stability, and an aggressive display of force that undermines the sovereignty and self-determination of the Americas, violating the UN Charter and the declaration of the region as a Zone of Peace.



During the CELAC meeting, Rodriguez Parrilla also thanked the organization for its longstanding support for lifting the economic, trade, and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba, and urged the regional community to act together in addressing global challenges such as climate change and migration, based on dialogue and respect for sovereignty.



Cuban delegation accompanying the foreign minister also includes deputy FMs Carlos Fernandez de Cossio and Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo; Cuba's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ernesto Soberon Guzman; and the Cuban Ambassador to the United States, Lianys Torres Rivera.