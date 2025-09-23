Diaz-Canel received Speaker of the Parliament of São Tomé and Príncipe





HAVANA, Cuba, September 23 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, received at the Palace of the Revolution Celmira de Almeida do Sacramento dos Santos Lourenço, Speaker of the National Assembly of São Tomé and Príncipe, who is on an official visit to the island.



During the cordial meeting, the Cuban president stated that this visit reaffirms and strengthens friendship bonds between the two governments, parliaments, and people, noting that July marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations, as reported on X by the Presidency.

"It is a historic relationship," emphasized Diaz-Canel, highlighting the ongoing cooperation in areas such as health, education, and agriculture, among others.



The head of state recalled the special moment of solidarity, respect, and affection when the first children and young people from that African nation arrived in Cuba to study, and asserted that this visit will strengthen parliamentary ties and also support bilateral relations at the government and state levels.

He also reaffirmed Cuba's willingness to continue strengthening and deepening political, economic, and parliamentary relations between the two nations.



For her part, the president of the National Assembly of São Tomé and Príncipe conveyed the gratitude of her people to Cuba and stated that, beyond the cooperative ties, there exists a deep friendship, which she described as a very special bond.



Celmira de Almeida do Sacramento dos Santos Lourenço highly valued this exchange with the Cuban president, "which has crowned our working visit with success."



Highlighting the main points of her agenda, she stated that she learned more about the history of Cuba, and especially about the legacy of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz.

