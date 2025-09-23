Cuban party leader concludes working visit to Venezuela





HAVANA, Cuba, September 22 (ACN) Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), arrived in Havana from Caracas, where he made an official visit at the invitation of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV)



The Cuban party leader announced this today on X, stating that he had been in the South American country since last Thursday, carrying out a work program focused on following up on the exchange and cooperation agreement signed between the two political parties, as well as consolidating bilateral relations.



In his message, Morales Ojeda emphasized that after his visit to Venezuela, a new work week begins, aimed at consolidating the priorities of the PCC. During his stay in Venezuela, the Secretary of Organization of the PCC Central Committee met with President Nicolas Maduro; with the PSUV Secretary General, Diosdado Cabello; and with Jorge Rodriguez, President of the National Assembly.



He also held meetings with Delcy Rodriguez Gomez, Vice President of Venezuela, and with Rander Peña Ramirez, Executive Secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the People of Our America-People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP).



Likewise, Morales Ojeda paid tribute to Commander Hugo Chávez, exchanged ideas with Cuban collaborators, and reaffirmed Cuba's solidarity with Venezuela in the face of threats from the United States.

