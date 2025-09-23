Cuban Sports Research Center celebrates its 9th anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, September 23 (ACN) Cuban Sports Research Center (CIDC by its Spanish acronym) celebrated its ninth anniversary on September 21, with its primary mission being to support the development of sport in Cuba through the application of science and advanced technology.



This prestigious institution provides services in biomechanics studies, morpho-functional development monitoring, psychological behavior analysis, information processing and digitalization, encompassing both the internal and external environments that influence Cuban sports, and the development of new technologies.



PhD. Jorge Pavel Pino, head of the Cuban sports mission in Venezuela and former director of the research center, the current director, PhD. Alfredo Quintana, and MSc Diego Castilla, president of the Matanzas Science and Technology Park, who also collaborate in the South American country, sent their congratulations to the staff of the Cuban Sports Research Center.



"This message also extends to all institutions with which we have collaborative agreements, such as the Matanzas Science Park, the Manuel Fajardo University of Sports and Physical Culture, and other entities that collaborate in developing new solutions for national sports," said Quintana.