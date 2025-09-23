Cuban President Extends Sympathies after Passing of Ethiopian Ambassador





Havana, Sept 22 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel extended his condolences on X to the Ethiopian government and people for the passing of that country’s ambassador to Cuba Ayele Lire Jiramo.



Ethiopia-Cuba bilateral diplomatic relations were officially established on July 18th, 1975. Since that point in time, the two nations have shared links based on solidarity, cooperation and mutual respect, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Bilateral cooperation has extended to areas like healthcare, education and professional training. Over 5 thousand Ethiopian youths have graduated from Cuban universities. Cuba sends medical doctors and specialists to Ethiopia every year to offer their services in the capital Adis Abeba and other regions.



Ayele Lire Jiramo presented his credentials to Cuban authorities as Ethiopian ambassador in September 2024.