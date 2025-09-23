All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
23
September Tuesday

Cuba Condemns Israeli Genocide against Palestine



Havana, Sept 22 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel condemned on X the genocide perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

In his message, the head of state recalled that “more than 100 thousand Palestinians have been killed in Gaza under Israeli bombs or have died from hunger and diseases with no medical attention.

He said that huge people’s protests and the situation of the Palestinian people have led several governments to finally recognize Palestine as a state, though the genocide keeps on. Israel mute be condemned, Diaz-Canel wrote.

According to the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Israel has perpetrated genocide in Gaza since October 2023, including mass murder, systematic destruction of civil infrastructure, and the use of hunger as a weapon of war, along with attacks on medial and humanitarian personnel.

The number of deaths has surpassed 65 thousand, with over 1.9 million displaced citizens, add to this the nearly complete devastation of the education and healthcare system.


Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News