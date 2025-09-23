Cuba Condemns Israeli Genocide against Palestine





Havana, Sept 22 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel condemned on X the genocide perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.



In his message, the head of state recalled that “more than 100 thousand Palestinians have been killed in Gaza under Israeli bombs or have died from hunger and diseases with no medical attention.



He said that huge people’s protests and the situation of the Palestinian people have led several governments to finally recognize Palestine as a state, though the genocide keeps on. Israel mute be condemned, Diaz-Canel wrote.



According to the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Israel has perpetrated genocide in Gaza since October 2023, including mass murder, systematic destruction of civil infrastructure, and the use of hunger as a weapon of war, along with attacks on medial and humanitarian personnel.



The number of deaths has surpassed 65 thousand, with over 1.9 million displaced citizens, add to this the nearly complete devastation of the education and healthcare system.





