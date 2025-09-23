Cuba Takes First Win at Pan-Am Women Baseball Meet





Havana, Sept 22 (ACN) The Cuban women’s baseball team took their first victory at the La Guaira Pan-American Championship after defeating (7-2) their Argentinian contenders and look forwards to get a ticket to the World Baseball Cup.



After a tough game against Venezuela, the Cuban team opened the game with early runs, though the Argentinians staged a strong resistance till the fifth inning, when Cuba took control.



The Cubans are facing Nicaragua on Tuesday and Mexico on Wednesday as they look to get into the semifinals.