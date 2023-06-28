Cuban trade union delegation visits Vietnam





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 28 (ACN) A delegation of the Cuban Trade Unions (CTC), led by its secretary-general Ulises Guilarte, is paying a working visit to Vietnam, where they paid tribute to pro-independence leader Ho Chi Minh at the mausoleum that honors his memory in Hanoi.



Ulises Guilarte evoked the revolutionary legacy of the prominent Vietnamese politician, whose example and great bond of friendship with Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro encourage the struggle for the unity, independence and sovereignty of both nations.



Today, the delegation will travel to the province of Can Tho, where they will meet with local union and party leaders and visit a high-tech agricultural enterprise.



On Tuesday, the CTC delegation held a meeting with the President of the Vietnamese Parliament, Vuong Dinh Hue, in which the two parties agreed on the possibilities of strengthening bilateral relations in various economic and social fields. Likewise, they Cubans were also received by the member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam and head of its Organization Commission, Truong Thi Mai, and the president of the General Confederation of Labor of Vietnam (CGTV), Nguyen Dinh Khang.