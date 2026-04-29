Cuban men's handball team at the gates of Santo Domingo 2026





HAVANA, Cuba, April 29 (ACN) The Cuban men's handball team is one step closer to qualifying for the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo after defeating the Dominican Republic 35-30 in a hard-fought match marked by the persistence of the Cuban players.

Adrián Azcuy and Osmany Miniet, with nine and eight goals respectively, were Team Cuba’s leading scorers.

The day also saw Costa Rica’s 23-20 victory over Guatemala, a result that keeps Cuba as the only undefeated team in the pool and reinforces their privileged position.

With one more match left in pool play, the Cubans have practically secured their place in the semifinals. Even in the event of a tie in wins, their head-to-head victories against their closest rivals tip the scales in their favor.