All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
20
May Wednesday

Cuban men's handball team at the gates of Santo Domingo 2026



HAVANA, Cuba, April 29 (ACN) The Cuban men's handball team is one step closer to qualifying for the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo after defeating the Dominican Republic 35-30 in a hard-fought match marked by the persistence of the Cuban players.

 Adrián Azcuy and Osmany Miniet, with nine and eight goals respectively, were Team Cuba’s leading scorers.

 The day also saw Costa Rica’s 23-20 victory over Guatemala, a result that keeps Cuba as the only undefeated team in the pool and reinforces their privileged position.

 With one more match left in pool play, the Cubans have practically secured their place in the semifinals. Even in the event of a tie in wins, their head-to-head victories against their closest rivals tip the scales in their favor.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News