Cuba thanks Cyprus for solidarity aid





HAVANA, Cuba, April 29 (ACN) Rubén Pino Martínez, Cuba's ambassador to Cyprus, expressed his gratitude on behalf of his people and government for the solidarity aid that will be sent to the Caribbean island as a result of a campaign promoted by the World Federation of Trade Unions and the Cyprus-Cuba Friendship Association.

According to the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Pancyprian Federation of Labour (PEO) recently launched the initiative, which was joined by Cypriot citizens from various regions of the country.

The donations, made up of foods, milk, infant formula, medicines and medical consumables, dispensable materials, pharmaceutical products, toiletries and basic items collected at the union's locales in Paphos, Limassol, Larnaca, and Nicosia, were symbolically presented to Mr. Pino on April 24 by the PEO general secretary Sotiroula Charalambous.

“We are here to support the just cause of the Cuban people,” Ms. Charalambous stated, stressing that the response of the Cypriot working class made it possible to gather a considerable volume of products for Cuba in less than two weeks.

The Cuban ambassador stated the Cuban people's gratitude for the donation organized in such a short time, especially since it comes from the Cypriot working class at a time when Cuba is facing economic hardship, an energy embargo, and a 60-plus years old blockade.

The diplomat specified that the donation comes on top of other spontaneous expressions of solidarity with Cuba, including contributions from Cuban based in Cyprus, who have delivered aid to the diplomatic mission in Nicosia.