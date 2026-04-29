Cuban civil society also signs for the Homeland





HAVANA, Cuba, April 28 (ACN) Cuban civil society in Havana has expressed its total support for the "Sign for the Homeland" movement, denounced the negative impact of the 60-plus years old U.S. blockade, and reiterated the unequivocal decision that defense is a supreme duty of every Cuban.

"We reaffirm the principles of dignity, humanism, and solidarity of our people and their willingness to give their lives, if necessary, to safeguard them," said Geudis Vega Pérez, of the National Association of the Blind, the first to sign the document at the Cuban Association of the United Nations.

On her end, ScD Silvia Miriam Pell de Río, from the Economic Society of Friends of the Country, emphasized the need for monolithic unity in the face of the growing aggression of President Donald Trump's administration, which seeks to starve us with its executive order to prevent Cuba from getting oil.

Speaking on behalf of the youth, Pedagogical Science student Diego de la Torre Castro remarked that the enemy has not been able to wrest a single grain of our freedom from us because of the sacred commitment we maintain to our country. "We understand neither blackmail nor threats!" he exclaimed in his enthusiastically received speech.

Cuba’s civil society comprises more than 2,200 social, mass, scientific and technical organizations, as well as cultural and artistic groups, sports organizations, friendship and solidarity groups, and any others operating under Law 54.

Recognized in Article 7 of the Cuban Constitution, these organizations, due to their large membership, representativeness, and mobilization capacity, are guaranteed by the Cuban political system, in their role as non-governmental entities, extensive powers and the capacity to propose, consult, express opinions, and make decisions within the framework of participatory democracy established by the current constitutional order.