Trade unionists from around the world support Cuba: A space for solidarity and struggle





HAVANA, Cuba, April 28 (ACN) The International Trade Union Internship, an initiative of the Cuban Trade Unions (CTC), a forum to plan actions for trade union unity and to strengthen their structures across the continent, concluded in Havana.

According to CTC training official Luis Janoy Dimas Rosabal, more than 90 participants from seven countries took part in the Internship, designed to update and share information on international and Cuban trade union activity, as well as to develop strategies to continue the solidarity movement with Cuba.

Mr. Dimas remarked that the panels, lectures and interactive workshops held since April 23 covered major topics, such as the workers’ role, training, cooperation among sister organizations, and the engagement of young people in union leadership in light of the need for generational change, all of them addressed in a fraternal atmosphere, conducive to consolidating unity within diversity, and where the main intention was to keep cultivating a class-aware and anti-imperialist unionism.

In the closing session, Ana Carreño, from Colombia, reflected on the human cost of prolonged conflicts on the continent, particularly on women who have historically been subjected to violence and relegated to a secondary role in the workforce.

She pointed out that although this paradigm has changed in recent decades, much remains to be done for the inclusion of women in labor struggles, not for aesthetic reasons, but out of a conviction to transform and reclaim their rightful role in society—something in which Cuba, she said, has made considerable progress.

Victor Coronado, of the Hands Off Cuba Committee in the United States, believes that greater unity among union members is needed to confront the aggressions orchestrated by the U.S. government against the island and in the rest of the world, and to denounce this policy of military supremacy that is bringing the world to the brink of an unprecedented conflict.

He urged his compatriots interested in learning about the reality of Cuba, beyond the propaganda disseminated in the United States, to travel to the island, meet its people, and get a broader perspective on how Washington's actions affect the population as a whole.

"Any conversation about the economic situation in Cuba that doesn't begin and end with the economic blockade imposed by the current U.S. administration lacks seriousness," he asserted.

The participants cheered for Cuba and its historical process in the face of constant threats from the White House and described as a privilege the chance to join the Cuban people in the May Day celebrations and the international solidarity event with Cuba held annually around this time.