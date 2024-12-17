Cuban Albornoz kept on top of the Carlos Torre International Chess Tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 16 (ACN) Cuban Carlos Daniel Albornoz reached 3.5 points out of a possible four and remained in the lead of the Carlos Torre in Memoriam International Chess Tournament, now sharing spaces with two other players.



With a draw against the Peruvian Jorge Cori, in 20 moves of a Caro Kann defense, the Cuban solved his most recent "combat" and both remained with the same total.



Jose Eduardo Martinez, another Peruvian-born player representing Mexico, reached the same total after defeating the Cuban Dylan Berdayes in 65 moves of an English opening.



The member of the most recent Olympic team of the island suffered the disadvantage of a passed pawn in a knight vs. bishop endgame and the result left him with only 2.5 points, which dropped him to ninth place.



As followers of the leading trio there are four players with three scores, among them Cuban Lelys Martinez, after beating his compatriot Diasmany Otero after 34 moves of a Sicilian defense.



It was not a good day either for Cuba's Greter Caballero, a reference among the women until she lost on Sunday to the US player Aleksandr Ostrovskiy, a player with more than 2,400 Elo points.



Another double round-robin day is scheduled for Monday. In the first round, Albornoz will face Lelys, while Cori against Mexican Martinez.