Cuba Symphony Orchestra performs special concert in honor of Cuba and Russia





HAVANA, Cuba, May 5 (ACN) The National Symphony Orchestra of Cuba held on Sunday, at the Covarrubias Hall of the National Theater of Cuba, a special concert dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the restoration of diplomatic relations between Cuba and Russia.



Under the direction of maestro Igor Corcuera Caceres, the group performed works by composers from the Eurasian country, including Festive Overture, Polovtsian Dance from "Prince Igor", Suite from "Masquerade" and Slave March.



Victor Koronelli, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Cuba, commented to the Cuban News Agency that the performance of Russian works by a Cuban orchestra represents a symbol of the rapport between both nations in different social spheres.



He also pointed out how valuable it is to celebrate, with this type of compositions, the long road initiated by official contacts between Russia and Cuba in 1912, followed by the establishment of Soviet-Cuban diplomatic relations in October 1941, which were discontinued a decade later by the pro-US government of dictator Fulgencio Batista against the feelings of the Cuban people.



These relations were resumed immediately after the triumph of the Cuban revolution in 1959, so it is not only the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations but also of friendship, solidarity, sharing of views on relevant multilateral issues, mutual respect for sovereign interests and reciprocal support in difficult moments of history, he pointed out.



The concert was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ambassadors of different countries to Cuba, and members of the Russian diplomatic corps.