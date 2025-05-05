Cuba, guest country at Fitun Timor Leste





HAVANA, Cuba, May 5 (ACN) The first Timor Leste Unico International Festival (Fitun) featured Cuba as the guest country of the event that promotes the preservation of identity through innovation and entrepreneurship.



At the initiative of the organizing committee of the event, in this edition the representatives of the participating nations explored the use and consumption of beans, a relevant source of protein that is part of the food base of several territories in the world.



Members of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries and Cuba shared culinary and cultural experiences, Prensa Latina news agency reported in a dispatch from Dili.



The president of Timor Leste, Jose Ramos Horta, toured the areas of the fair and stopped at the Cuban stand, where the ambassador of that Caribbean island here, Alina Aldama, explained how the Cuban menu is prepared.



The diplomat deepened in the offer of typical dishes of her country as the Moors and Christians, tamales, tostones, yucca with mojo, among other delicatessen.



As a complement to the culinary and to broaden the cultural panorama, members of the Embassy and collaborators of the Medical and Sports Brigades gave a demonstration of the casino dance, very popular in Cuba.