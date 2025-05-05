Diaz-Canel arrived in Russia for Victory Day celebrations





HAVANA, Cub, May 5 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel arrived on Sunday in Russia at the head of the delegation of the Caribbean nation that will participate in the events for the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Fascism.



The head of state arrived in Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg, the first stop of his visit to the Eurasian country, where he was received by the governor of the city, Alexander Beglov, and by the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, Evgeny Grigoriev, Prensa Latina news agency reported.



In the so-called capital of the Russian North, the President will hold meetings with local authorities and visit places of interest, before continuing on to Moscow where, together with other dignitaries, he will participate in the ceremony and parade for the 80th Anniversary of the Victory of the then Soviet Union over Nazi Germany, on May 9, 1945.



Diaz-Canel is accompanied by foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez and foreign trade minister Oscar Perez-Oliva, as well as the head of the Department of Foreign Relations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Emilio Lozada.



The Cuban president is one of the more than 10 leaders who confirmed their attendance to the commemorations for the 80th Anniversary of the Victory over Fascism and the End of the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945).