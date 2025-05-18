Diaz-Canel visits economic and social centers in westernmost province of the country





PINAR DEL RIO, Cuba, May 16 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country, visited today sites of economic and social interest in Pinar del Rio at the beginning of the second cycle of visits to the province, as part of the style of work implemented by the PCC.



In the municipality of Consolacion del Sur he exchanged with Yosbel Hernandez Rodriguez, tobacco producer of the La Vigia farm, belonging to the 17 de Mayo credit and services cooperative, who for the first time assumed the cultivation of the main exportable item of Cuban agriculture.



What were previously unproductive lands, have changed their face since August last year and Yosbel planted eight hectares of the solanaceous plant, two of them of covered tobacco.



Diaz-Canel, accompanied by Humberto Camilo Hernandez Suarez, head of the Department of Cadre Policy of the Central Committee, stressed the need to increase the tobacco plantation because “everything that Cuba produces is sold,” he added.



Cuban leader also visited the Eberto Polanco boarding school, where he talked with some of the teaching staff and learned about the peculiarities of the children's house Sonrisas de educadores (Educators' Smiles), attached to the school.



And in District 95, he exchanged with residents and workers of the Paulina Pedroso tobacco factory, where Hector Delgado Acosta, delegate of that area, explained to him the main problems that afflict that community.

In difficult times, people continue working and contributing to the country, Diaz-Canel highlighted.