13th Congress of the National Association of Small Farmers is held in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, May 16 (ACN) The 13th Congress of the National Association of Small Farmers (ANAP by its Spanish acronym) was opened today at the Convention Center in Havana, in line with the challenges and tasks faced by the farming sector in the current circumstances.



The opening ceremony was headed by the members of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization, Teresa Amarelle Boue, Secretary General of the Cuban Women's Federation, Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, Secretary General of the Cuban Workers' Federation (CTC by its Spanish acronym), and in a special way, Jose Ramon Machado Ventura, Commander of the Rebel Army, among other guests.



Before the 397 delegates from all over the country gathered there, Felix Duarte Ortega, member of the Council of State and national president of ANAP, read a summary of the report that will be discussed today and tomorrow with a review of the results and challenges identified by the organization during the period.



The document includes, among other priorities, the fight against crime and illegalities, the completion of the cadre policy, the political-ideological work and other issues contemplated in the work objectives and discussed in the organic process prior to the event.



Duarte Ortega pointed out that ANAP has 3,198 cooperatives, of which 807 are agricultural production cooperatives (CPA) and 2,391 are Credit and Service Cooperatives (CCS), which group around 404,806 associates, with a growth of 12,150 new members compared to the 12th Congress.



He stressed the need to continue supporting the Rurality Program with creativity and the search for solutions that promote the improvement of living and working conditions in rural communities.



He also pointed out that the fight against crime, corruption, illegalities, social indiscipline and prevention is a priority, with particular emphasis on the theft and illegal slaughter of livestock, as well as illegalities in the use and ownership of land, lack of control of livestock; diversion of agricultural production; provision of legal personality; violation of the corporate purpose; and the cultivation of marijuana, among others.



Regarding food production in different areas, Duarte Ortega noted that they are working to raise yield levels so that it will be possible to fulfill the agreed plans in spite of the limitations imposed by the intensification of the blockade against the Caribbean island and its impact on several vital aspects to guarantee the agricultural work.

The president of ANAP stressed that the organic process of the 13th Congress is a demonstration of unity and patriotism, aware of the need in the current context to contribute more to the increase of agricultural production and the country's economy.



With the development of its conclave, the ANAP will commemorate this Saturday, May 17, the Day of the Cuban Farmers, on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the assassination of peasant leader Niceto Perez Garcia, the 66th anniversary of the signing by Fidel of the Agrarian Reform Law and the 64th anniversary of the constitution of the organization.