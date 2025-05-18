Cuban swimmer wins silver at PanAm Aquatics Championships Medellin 2025





HAVANA, Cuba's Laurent Estrada won her third medal at the Medellin 2025 PanAm Aquatics Championships, taking silver in the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 57.61 seconds.



Estrada approached her personal best of 57.13 and with this performance she improved her previous performances in 200 backstroke (2:18.68) and 100 butterfly (1:02.72), in which she won bronze medals.



She started a little behind, but reacted and reduced the disadvantage and although it was not enough to triumph, she was only surpassed by the renowned host Isabella Bedoya (57.10), who contributed to her nation maintaining the lead in the medal standings with 24 gold medals in three dates.



The bronze medal went to Guatemala's Maria Belen Morales with a time of 58.80 seconds.



Friday, the 21-year-old Caribbean swimmer will face the challenge of the backstroke hectometer, an event in which she managed last year to break the Cuban record in the long pool by covering the distance in 1:03.33 in the Canet phase of the Mare Nostrum circuit.



Estrada has been in the Dominican Republic since February to prepare for the Asuncion 2025 Pan American Junior Games, which will be held from 9 to 23 August.