Cuban Miranda climbs to the shared top of the continental chess tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, May 5 (ACN) Cuban Yerisbel Miranda won again and reached five points out of a possible six to place herself among the leaders of the Women's Continental Chess Championship of the Americas 2025, when only three rounds are left for the closing in the Mexican city of Oaxtepec.



Current champion of the Island and on an excellent form, Yerisbel defeated the Chilean Javiera Gomez, who until then was at the top, and her followers are expecting her to repeat the result of a few weeks ago when she led the sub-zonal 2.3.2 tournament, organized in the Colombian city of Medellin.



In his most recent outing he won with black pieces during 37 moves of a Spanish opening and will now take the white pieces against Candela Belen Francisco from Argentina, queen of these events in 2023.



Belen is another of the leading players with five points, a figure also displayed by Canada's Yunshan Li.



Behind them are five players with 4.5 units, one of them Cuban Maritza Arribas, who defeated the host Alexandra Martinez on Sunday in 42 sets of a Sicilian defense, will face Peruvian Maria Jose Campos in her next outing.