FITCuba: A Crucial Event for the Country, Says Cuban Rum Master





HAVANA, Cuba, May 2 (ACN) The International Tourism Fair (FITCuba 2025), concluding tonight, is a crucial event for the country, said Juan Carlos González Delgado, First Master of Cuban Light Rum, in exclusive statements to ACN.



"Cuba has an incredibly rich culture and is a magnificent meeting place for personalities from around the world who attend the Fair," González Delgado stated, highlighting the opportunity to showcase the country’s tourist diversity beyond its beaches, including its rich culture and nature.



The 43rd edition of FITCuba was dedicated to China as the guest country of honor, as well as to traditions and the knowledge of the Masters of Cuban Light Rum, recognized as Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO.



This Friday, Cuba Ron S.A. will present the International Rum Festival, scheduled for late this year, where the Masters will play a leading role.



The Morro-Cabaña Historical-Military Park has hosted the event since last Wednesday, bringing together hotel groups, tour operators, airlines, and non-hotel entities promoting Cuba’s tourist values.