1st ALBA-TCP International Tourism Fair to be held in 2026





HAVANA, Cuba, May 5 (ACN) The 1st International Tourism Fair of the Bolivarian Alliance for the People of the Americas - Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) will be held in 2026, as part of the agreements reached at the 7th Meeting of Ministers and High Authorities of Tourism of that Latin American integration platform.



It was learned during the meeting, which was held on Saturday at the Iberostar Grand Packard Hotel in Havana, that multimodal transportation will be promoted to favor the tourism sector of the ALBA-TCP countries with alternatives to break the siege of unilateral coercive measures and the blockade suffered by some of the member countries.



As part of the agreements, Cuba and Venezuela will negotiate a multi-destination product with the Chinese market through two of their tourism agencies, and countries such as Honduras decided to agree on or join the agreement in view of the implementation of this modality.



It was also announced that at least once a year there will be an exchange where high authorities from the areas of transportation and tourism will meet to evaluate the agreements linking both sectors, and the importance of the definition and incorporation of tourism agencies and private sector companies was stressed.



For its part, Cuba offered academic packages for the education and training of tourism professionals, and will grant two places per country at the School of Higher Studies in Hotel Management and Tourism of the Island for the preparation of personnel from external business schemes.



In general, it was agreed to define the concept and destinations, design attractive tourism packages, establish strategic alliances, optimize promotion and marketing, facilitate logistics and connectivity, and guarantee sustainability and quality.



The event served as a platform for the signing of the Academic Cooperation Agreement on Tourism between the Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Cuba and the Ministry of People's Power for Tourism of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.



In addition, a Letter of Academic Understanding was signed between the Cuban School of Higher Studies in Hotel Management and Tourism and the Secretariat of State in the Office of Tourism of the Republic of Honduras.



Venezuela, Nicaragua, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Bolivia, Honduras and Cuba participated at the 7th Meeting of ALBA-TCP Ministers and High-Level Authorities on Tourism.