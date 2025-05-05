Cuban diver completes in Super Final of the World Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, May 5 (ACN) Cuban Anisley Garcia enjoyed with good results her first participation in the three-meter springboard in the Super Final of the Beijing 2025 Diving World Cup.



Despite not going beyond the novel phase called face-to-face, the Island's best diver can boast of achieving good performances in the three jumps chosen: two and a half turns on the inside in position B, three and a half turns to the front in position C and two and a half turns to the front with a twist.



It is true that her rival, Canada's Mia Vallee, who faced her after adjustments among the qualifiers, scored 195.60 points that were unattainable, but behind the 171.90 points scored by the Caribbean athlete, there are other details that transcend the strictly numerical.



Anisley made her first appearance at a competition of this level, which brought together the best 12 women of the moment in a specialty in which she does not usually perform better than on the platform.



However, she has been gaining ground on the trampoline with good performances, including the semi-final of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, as she also did on the platform. And now she has added to this her performances in the World Cup stops, held in Guadalajara and Windsor, which opened the doors to the dispute for medals.



Cuban received marks mainly between 6.5 and 7 points with the executions of the first and third, but a small failure prevented her from exceeding the 6 average in the intermediate, and that tipped the balance in favor of her rival, stable between 7 and 7.5 in all her jumps.



Anisley's history will also include the privilege of having participated in the premiere of a format designed to make this type of competition more spectacular. The head-to-head in the preliminary round, with scores valid until the semifinal round, could set the trend in future elite competitions.