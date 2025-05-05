Cuban scientific institutions strengthens cooperation with Brazilian municipality





HAVANA, Cub,May 5 (ACN) A meeting between BioCubafarma executives and a delegation from the municipality of Maricá, in Brazil, strengthens cooperation between both parties in the biotechnological and pharmaceutical sector.



In the exchange, held in Havana, strategic aspects of the ongoing bilateral collaboration were discussed, BioCubafarma reported in X BioCubafarma.





According to the information, they emphasized the transfer of technologies, the export of Cuban biopharmaceutical products and the possibilities of joint research projects.

Likewise, the Mayor's Office and the Maricá Institute of Innovation Technology signed agreements with the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) and the Finlay Institute of Vaccines.

On X, the CIGB described this agreement as historic, with which innovative drugs such as Heberprot P and vaccines will be produced in the Asian giant.

This will be, the information adds, through a "joint venture that combines Cuban technology and Brazilian industrial capacity, which reinforces South-South cooperation in public health".

Maricá is a municipality located in the state of Rio de Janeiro, with an area of 360.5 square kilometers and a population of some 127,000 inhabitants.