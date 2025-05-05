Cuban PM participates at Pan-American event on technical standards





HAVANA, Cuba, May 5 (ACN) With the presence of Manuel Marrero Cruz, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Prime Minister of the Republic, the meeting of the Pan American Commission of Technical Standards (COPANT), is taking place from May 4 to 7.



The event is a valuable opportunity for Cuba to show its firm commitment to strengthening the regional quality infrastructure in the area.



According to experts in the sector, the occasion will be conducive to the objective of promoting an international technical dialogue from an inclusive and Latin American perspective.



They pointed out that it will also reaffirm the role of the National Office of Standardization of Cuba (ONNC) as a key actor in the processes of technical harmonization, normative development and scientific and technological cooperation in the region.