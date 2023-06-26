Cuban Magdiel Estrada, once again at the top of Central American judo





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Jun 26 (ACN) For the third time the Cuban Magdiel Estrada climbed the top of the podium in Central American and Caribbean Games, a result that constitutes the fourth gold medal of judo in this edition of the regional multisport event.



The 73 kilogram division athlete dominated in the coliseum of the University of El Salvador after a close fight in the final against the Dominican Antonio Tornal, decided in the Golden Rule.



It got a little complicated and I was able to overcome and achieve the result that all Cuba was waiting for, Magdiel told the press.



Veracruz 2014, Barranquilla 2018 and San Salvador 2023, in all the versions the 29-year-old Cuban has been crowned.



On Sunday, Maylin del Toro (63 kilograms), Jorge Martinez (81 kg) and Idelannis Gomez (70 kg) also climbed the awards podium, the first two with silver.



After two days of competitions, Cuban judo has four titles, two silver medals and an equal number of bronze ones, in addition to a fifth place.