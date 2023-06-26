Baseball: Cuba beat Curacao 4-2 in regional Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 25 (ACN) Left-hander Yoennis Year’s great pitching performance—three hits and one walk in five innings—and outfielder Roel Santos’s two-run homer combined to secure Cuba's 4-2 victory over Curacao, its first in the baseball tournament of the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023.



Team Cuba thus broke a negative streak of 11 scoreless innings, including a 4-0 shutout at the hands of the Mexican team in its first game of the tournament.



With one win and one loss, now the Cubans will be opposite the Venezuelans, who boast two victories over Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.