All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
26
June Monday

Baseball: Cuba beat Curacao 4-2 in regional Games



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 25 (ACN) Left-hander Yoennis Year’s great pitching performance—three hits and one walk in five innings—and outfielder Roel Santos’s two-run homer combined to secure Cuba's 4-2 victory over Curacao, its first in the baseball tournament of the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023.

Team Cuba thus broke a negative streak of 11 scoreless innings, including a 4-0 shutout at the hands of the Mexican team in its first game of the tournament.

With one win and one loss, now the Cubans will be opposite the Venezuelans, who boast two victories over Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News