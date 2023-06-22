Cuban soccer team lost 0-2 to Uruguay





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 20 (ACN) The Cuban senior national soccer team lost 0-2 to Uruguay the second and last friendly match of June's FIFA Date, held at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo.



Led by the Argentinian Marcelo “El Loco” Bielsa, the Uruguayans opened the scoring when they took a penalty in the 27th minute after a Cuban foul within the goal area and, in the second half, Uruguay’s midfielder Araújo—the same one who was awarded the penalty kick—scored the second goal.



The game’s figures have it that Uruguay took 15 shots and Cuba nine, four more than in its previous game against Chile, which the Cubans also lost 3-0.



Team Cuba is making the most of these friendly international matches to prepare for the Gold Cup in the United States, where it will be opposite Guatemala on June 27.