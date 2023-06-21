Cuba obtained its first victory in Four Nations Handball Tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 20 (ACN) The Cuban men's handball team achieved today its first victory in the Four Nations Tournament of that sport, held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where it won with a score of 31-21 to its similar Puerto Rican team.



On Monday, the Cuban team was superior from the beginning of the match, demonstrating the fact that they reached halftime with a seven-goal advantage (17-10), and in the second half they kept and even widened that difference.For the winners, Omar Toledano stood out on offense, with six goals, well supported by Mario Martinez (5) and Dariel Garcia (4), according to the official site of the tournament.



With this result, Cuban team added two points, and now totals three, with the 26-all draw achieved on Sunday against Uruguay, in the opening of the tournament.



Tuesday, the Cuba will have a "test of fire" in the closing of the event, as they will face the local Argentineans, top contenders for the title of the event.