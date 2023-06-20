First group of Cuban athletes to travel to XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 19 (ACN) The first group of athletes that will represent Cuba at the 24th Central American and Caribbean Games will leave today for El Salvador, whose capital will host the oldest regional multisport event in the world.



Representatives of table tennis, beach volleyball, boxing and artistic gymnastics will arrive in El Salvador to contribute to the Cuban nation's goal of winning between 70 and 80 titles, which will determine their place in the medal standings.



This reprersentation will be among the first to compete in the Games, whose official opening will take place on the 23rd at the Jorge "Magico" Gonzalez stadium, one of the facilities that will be renovated for the event.



Cuba will be present with a little more than 500 athletes in 365 events of the Games scheduled until July 8, which will be held in the Dominican Republic.



The delegation underwent several changes in line with the calendar readjustments announced by the organizers of the event.



Among the most notable cancellations, for not having the minimum of five nations registered, stands out the cancellation of the women's water polo, a clear medal option for the Caribbean country.



Also, the women's C-1 and C-2 canoeing events, in which the star Yarisleidis Cirilo was a great favorite for the title; and due to her elimination, she will not be able to compete, but she will be invited as a guest.



A little more than a hundred Cuban athletes repeat in this type of events, in which Mexico is the historic rival of the island and monarch of the Barranquilla 2018 edition.