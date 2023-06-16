Cuban university and IWF to create international weightlifting academy in the country





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 16 (ACN) The University of Cuban Sport and the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) agreed on an agreement to create a weightlifting academy in Havana, part of a global system in development.



A training center will open in November and the university will host seminars and courses, as well as grant licenses to coaches, an IWF press release said.



Plans are underway for such teaching and training entities in Fuzhou, China, and Sofia, Bulgaria. Tunisia could host a similar center for Africa, and one is also planned for Oceania, possibly in Australia.



The academies will be used to educate coaches, prepare athletes, hold specialized seminars and "all in one direction, towards science and away from doping," IWF president Mohammed Jalood said before signing the agreement with Cuba.



The sports body aims to have the details finalized by September so that the IWF Congress can approve an academy plan during the World Championships in Saudi Arabia.



Thus, in search of a change in the weightlifting culture booming worldwide, the IWF reaffirms its commitment against doping, a very present evil in recent years in this discipline.