Cuba Guarantees Free Assistance to all the Physically Challenged





Havana, April 12 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez stressed the assistance of all physically challenged persons on the island, while in today’s world those citizens face lots of difficulties.



The UN reported that the physically challenged in the world have up to five times more possibilities to face huge costs for health services, the official wrote on his Twitter account.



Cuba guarantees free medical attention, rehabilitation and job according to the skills of such persons.



The island counts special education and possibilities for sport or cultural development of those physically challenged, despite shortages stemming from the sanctions of the US commercial, economic and financial blockade of the island nation. This is proven by the development of sports Paralympic and world champions like Omara Durand and Yunidis Castillo.