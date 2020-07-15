Cuba reports 6 new cases of COVID-19

HAVANA, Cuba, July 15 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported 6 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 2,438 people in the country.

By the close of July 14; 263 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance while other 149 people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.

The 6 new cases are Cubans and from Havana, they all are contacts of previously confirmed cases and five were asymptomatic when tested.

Seventy-two patients remain admitted as confirmed cases, 71 of them show a stable clinical evolution and only one is in serious condition; Cuba totals 87 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 2,277 discharges (two yesterday).