15
July Wednesday

Cuba reports 6 new cases of COVID-19

1507-parte1.jpg

HAVANA, Cuba, July 15 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported 6 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 2,438 people in the country.
By the close of July 14; 263 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance while other 149 people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.
The 6 new cases are Cubans and from Havana, they all are contacts of previously confirmed cases and five were asymptomatic when tested.
Seventy-two patients remain admitted as confirmed cases, 71 of them show a stable clinical evolution and only one is in serious condition; Cuba totals 87 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 2,277 discharges (two yesterday).

Cuba COVID-19 cases

