Japan, UNICEF and Cuba project benefits eastern provinces





HAVANA, Cuba, December 17 (ACN) Japanese officials and UNICEF representatives signed a new cooperation project to improve the infrastructure and services related to water, sanitation, hygiene, and maternal and child health in vulnerable communities in Eastern Cuba.



The donation, valued at one million dollars bound for the provinces of Granma, Santiago de Cuba and Guantánamo, is intended to enhance the response capacity of schools and health centers exposed to multiple risks, a goal scheduled to be achieved within the next 24 months.



In statements to the press, Nakamura Kazhuito, Japan's ambassador to Cuba, noted that this is the second time his country has contributed resources through UNICEF, the first being during the COVID-19 pandemic with the distribution of equipment required for the vaccine transportation cold chain.



The diplomat expressed his confidence that this donation would reach vulnerable communities affected by Hurricane Melissa in Eastern Cuba and referred to the gesture as a concrete example of international cooperation and the solidarity of the Japanese people with Cuba, as well as a step to strengthen people’s resilience to the impacts of extreme events exacerbated by climate change.



On her end, Sunny Guidotti, UNICEF's Deputy Representative in Cuba, said that the project is mostly about investing in children's rights to receive quality services and education, for which proper water treatment and sanitation are essential to create safe environments, and an effort to preserve the continuity of strategic cooperation with Japan in key areas with a view to an alliance based on shared values ​​of solidarity and commitment to future generations in Cuba.



Data provided by UNICEF have it that Cuba faces the impact of climate change and extreme weather events such as hurricanes, floods, droughts, and earthquakes, which lead to annual losses amounting to 4.6% of the GDP and directly affect children, adolescents, and pregnant women.



The announced financial support to purchase equipment and implements is expected to improve the aforesaid utilities for the benefit of around five thousand girls, boys and adolescents in these three provinces, as well as 145,000 people in neighboring communities.