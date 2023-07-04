Cuba to participate in NAM Ministerial Meeting





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 4 (ACN) Gerardo Peñalver Portal, Cuban first deputy foreign minister, heads the Cuban delegation to the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), to be held on July 5 and 6 in Baku, Azerbaijan.



As reported today on the Cuban foreign ministry's website, the meeting will make it possible to continue advancing in the process of revitalizing the NAM as a forum for political consultation and exchange on other relevant issues on the international agenda, promoting dialogue, diplomacy and the peaceful settlement of disputes.



Cuba is one of the founding countries of the NAM and currently chairs the Group of 77 + China.



The island hopes that once again, within the framework of this ministerial meeting, the Movement will take a position against the unjust and illegal blockade that the U.S. government maintains against the Caribbean nation.



The Cuban delegation is also made up of Carlos Valdes de la Concepcion, Cuban ambassador to Azerbaijan; Nadia Arredondo Pico and Diosdado Hernandez Morera, officials of the General Directorate of Multilateral Affairs and International Law of the ministry of foreign affairs.