Cuban President arrives in Argentina





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 23 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel arrived in Argentina to participate in the VII Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).



The president was received at Ezeiza airport by Argentine Deputy Foreign Minister Pablo Tettamanti, the Presidency's Twitter account reported.



"President @DiazCanelB arrived in #Argentina, to participate in the VII Summit of #CELAC."



In a video shared this morning by Díaz-Canel on his Twitter social network account, he stressed that the trip was due to the fact that on January 24 the VII Summit of CELAC will be in session in Buenos Aires.



The Cuban President highlighted the aspiration that unity in diversity, a key principle shared by member countries, will allow them to act as a strong regional family to promote and project the region in the discussion of the global agenda.



"We will be back to the homeland to celebrate together the 170th anniversary of the Apostle, and resume the daily tasks, always challenging," concluded the president.



CELAC emerged in 2011 and in its years of creation six summits of heads of state and government have been held: I Summit, Chile, January 2013; II Summit, Havana, January 2014; III Summit, Costa Rica, January 2015; IV Summit, Ecuador, January 2016; V Summit, Dominican Republic, January 2017; and VI Summit, Mexico, September 2021.