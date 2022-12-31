Cuban Parliament President Meets US Senator





Havana, Dec 29 (ACN) Cuban Parliament President Esteban Lazo met on Thursday in Havana with Ron Wyden, Chairman of the US Senate Finance Committee.



Wyden and Lazo stressed the significance of the meeting and agreed to strengthen inter-parliament relations and addressed possibilities for cooperation in areas of common interest for the two nations, on the basis of mutual respect, according to the website of the Cuban Parliament.

Previously, the US democratic senator met with Ana Maria Mari Machado, vice-president of the Cuban Parliament, who was accompanied by Arelys Santana, chair of the Parliament Commission on the Attention to the Youth, Children and Women’s Rights and by Johana Odriozola, vice-minister of Economy and Planning.



The Cuban lawmaker addressed the impact of the US blockade of the island nation and other sanctions imposed by the US administration as well aspects related to the legislative work of the Cuban Parliament.



Ron Wyden has favored the normalization of bilateral relations between the US and Cuba. Last year, he submitted a draft legislation on trade between Washington and Havana.







