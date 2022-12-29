Díaz-Canel praises hard work of Party members in 2022





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 28 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel praised today the great efforts made by the members of the Communist Party of Cuba in 2022 and remarked that the political organization will keep striving in the new year to help solve the country’s problems.



On Tuesday, the workers of the Central Committee and its entities enjoyed a political-cultural gala to salute the 64th anniversary of the Revolution, in which they took stock of their achievements during a year marked by big challenges, great commitments and hard work and paid tribute to Cuban history and to the historic leader Fidel Castro Ruz.



In a ceremony that included the accreditation of a number of new Party members, Díaz-Canel offered his congratulations to the rank and file and their leaders and stated that “Cuba goes for more” in 2023.