US government influenced censorship of Cuban users on social media





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 27 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, denounced today on Twitter the direct influence of U.S. intelligence agencies, the Pentagon, the State Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in the censorship against users of the Caribbean nation in social networks.



Cuban diplomat argued that documents leaked to journalists by the current executive management of Twitter show the direct participation of U.S. government agencies in psychological warfare actions.



At the same time, the FBI paid the company to respond to its requests, added Rodriguez Parrilla in the first of a series of messages about these declassified files, known as Twitter Files.



Matt Taibbi, one of the journalists who received the leaked documents, also claims that the U.S. government was in constant contact not only with Twitter but with virtually every major technology company, such as Facebook, Microsoft, Verizon, Reddit, and even Pinterest.



The Cuban foreign minister reiterated and demanded a response to the denunciation he made on November 3 at the United Nations General Assembly, when he stated that Twitter and Meta (Facebook) simultaneously launched censorship actions against Cuban public media and users.



This December, Elon Musk, current CEO of Twitter, provided the press with internal company documents, such as screenshots, emails and chat logs, which expose the influence of the U.S. government in the moderation of content on the platform.

