All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
26
December Monday

Russian government donates wheat to Cuba

 

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 25 (ACN) Russia earmarked more than 800 million rubles to the Ministry of Emergencies for the purchase and delivery to Cuba of 25,000 tons of wheat.
 
 According to a Russian government decree, the shipment, classified as humanitarian aid, will be in two parts between now and 2023, based on 469 million rubles (some 6.7 million US dollars) of the state budget to purchase the wheat and more than 300 million rubles to send the goods by sea.
 
The Russian Executive instructed the Ministry of Emergencies to procure, transport and deliver the humanitarian aid to Cuba and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to assist with the operations.
 

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News