Russian government donates wheat to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 25 (ACN) Russia earmarked more than 800 million rubles to the Ministry of Emergencies for the purchase and delivery to Cuba of 25,000 tons of wheat.



According to a Russian government decree, the shipment, classified as humanitarian aid, will be in two parts between now and 2023, based on 469 million rubles (some 6.7 million US dollars) of the state budget to purchase the wheat and more than 300 million rubles to send the goods by sea.



The Russian Executive instructed the Ministry of Emergencies to procure, transport and deliver the humanitarian aid to Cuba and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to assist with the operations.

