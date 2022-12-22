Cubans Propose Raul Castro as Pre-Candidate to National Parliament





Sancti Spiritus, Dec 21 (ACN) Cuban Revolution leader, Army General Raul Castro was proposed as pre-candidate to lawmaker at the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament) by the plenary sessions of grassroots organizations held in this central Cuban province.



Here in Sancti Spiritus, like in the rest of the country, the Cuban Workers’ Confederation (CTC), the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR), the Cuban Women’s Federation (FMC), the National Association of Small Farmers (ANAP), the University Student Federation (FEU) and the High School Student Organization (FEEM) have held their plenary sessions in which their members have proposed pre-candidates to the Cuban Parliament for a new mandate to kick off next year.



CTC general secretary in Sancti Spiritus and president of the local Candidature Commission, Ekaterina Gowen Dickinson told ACN that also elected precandidates were Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Republic; Jose Machado Ventura, Rebel Army Commander, and Ramiro Valdes; Revolution Commander. These proposes constitute the acknowledgement of these historic personalities by the Cuban people, Gowen said.



According to Cuban Electoral Law, the leadership of the grassroots organizations must make sure that those persons proposed as precandidates to the Cuban Parliament count on capacity, merits and the people’s acceptance.



Gowen added that in a first stage of the electoral process for the new term of the People’s Power organs in Cuba, candidature commissions work to complete the positions of president and vice-president of Municipal Assemblies.



The president of the provincial Candidature Commission stressed the transparency of the electoral process and expressed satisfaction about the approval of all proposals once the Municipal Assemblies were set up December 17 throughout the island.