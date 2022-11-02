European Lawmaker Tours Havana and Meet Authorities





Havana, Nov 1 (ACN) European parliamentarian Massimiliano Smeriglio toured several places of interest in this city capital and met with local government authorities as part of his official agenda in Cuba.



The “Solidaridad con Panama” special school was one of the first places visited by the European lawmaker and writer, who also toured the Finlay Vaccine Institute, which produces some of the Cuban COVID-19 vaccines.



Smeriglio, who is member of Italy’s Democratic Party, and his delegation met with Havana’s Vice-governor Yanet Hernandez. He also held talks with Parliament President Esteban Lazo on Monday to address the expansion and strengthening of bilateral parliamentary relations.