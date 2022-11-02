Cuban Foreign Minister Meets UNGA President





Havana, Nov 1 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez met on Tuesday in New York with Csaba Kőrösi, president of the United Nations General Assembly.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez said that during the meeting he affirmed Cuba’s commitment to multilateralism and the UN Charter.



He also stressed the struggle and rights of the Cuban people to live without the over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade against the island nation.



On Wednesday, the Cuban Foreign Minister will submit to the UN General Assembly the Cuban-sponsored resolution demanding the lifting of the US blockade against the island, which has been backed for years by the international community despite Washington’s disregarding of such claim.

