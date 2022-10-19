Cuba Appreciates US Humanitarian Aid

Havana, Oct 18 (ACN) The Cuban Foreign Ministry (MINREX) expressed its gratefulness to the United States for its humanitarian aid to help the population affected by the ravaging passage in September of hurricane Ian.



A news release by MINREX explains that the International Red Cross Federation and the Red Crescent Society will funnel the two-million dollar donation made by the US Department of State.



The US donation will contribute to ongoing recovery and reconstruction efforts of the affected areas.



Cuba has received and thanks the material support of diverse governments and international organizations to clean the huge damage inflicted by hurricane Ian.