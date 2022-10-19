All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
20
October Thursday

Cuba Appreciates US Humanitarian Aid

 Havana, Oct 18 (ACN) The Cuban Foreign Ministry (MINREX) expressed its gratefulness to the United States for its humanitarian aid to help the population affected by the ravaging passage in September of hurricane Ian.

A news release by MINREX explains that the International Red Cross Federation and the Red Crescent Society will funnel the two-million dollar donation made by the US Department of State.

The US donation will contribute to ongoing recovery and reconstruction efforts of the affected areas.

Cuba has received and thanks the material support of diverse governments and international organizations to clean the huge damage inflicted by hurricane Ian.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News