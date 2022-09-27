All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Hurricane Warning Issued for Cuban Western Sections as Ian Approaches

HAVANA, Cuba, Sept 26 (ACN) Cuba’s National Civil Defense Authority issued a hurricane warning for the western provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa and the Isle of Youth municipality in the face of category II hurricane Ian.

A hurricane alert keeps in force for the western provinces of Havana, Mayabeque, Matanzas and Cienfuegos.

The Civil Defense Authority explains that tropical storm winds are expected to hit 150 kilometers from the storm center, affecting western and central Cuban provinces with possible floods particularly in low-laying coastal areas. Heavy rains will also affect central and western Cuba expecting to reach up to 300-milimiter accumulates.

