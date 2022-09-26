Isle of Youth inhabitants work hard to avoid floodings due to Hurricane Ian





NUEVA GERONA, Cuba, Sep 26 (ACN) Workers of the Hydraulic Resources of Isle of Youth are unblocking drainages around the island to avoid floodings from the heavy rains associated with Hurricane Ian that is moving in the vicinity.



Yaremis Pérez, president of the 26 de Julio Popular Council, told Cuban News Agency (ACN) over the telephone they are working immediately so that the water coming from the mountain range due to heavy rains does not affect the interior of houses.



The opening of trenches with the help of a backhoe will alleviate the system of ditches that crosses the distribution, where the highest percentage of houses in regular and bad constructive state of the housing fund of the special municipality is concentrated, she said.



She explained that during the Meteoro 2022 exercise, these channels that flow into the Las Casas river were cleaned and the trees, whose branches represented a potential danger for the overhead electric and telephone networks, were pruned.



She pointed out that in this residential area there are a significant number of buildings with light roofs, so in compliance with the Municipal Defense Council (CDM), the population was advised to protect their roofs with sacks filled with sand or stones to minimize vulnerabilities in the event of strong gusts of wind.



As arranged by the CDM evacuation subgroup, the Zone Defense Council has previously identified the families living in temporary facilities (wooden huts) or in a situation of vulnerability due to the bad technical and constructive state of their houses, so that they can evacuate in the houses of families or neighbors, he underlined.



Gustav (category IV hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale) on August 30, 2008 left a lamentable trail of disasters in the residential sector with 1,894 total collapses, 1,045 partial collapses, 3,452 houses lost their roofs completely and 2,852 partially.



As of the end of the afternoon of today, storm surges will begin along the southern coast of the archipelago of Los Canarreos, tropical storm winds will be felt, which could become hurricanes in the early hours of the night, which would cause wave trains of five to seven meters in height in their translation at 22 kilometers per hour towards the northwest, according to Edgardo Soler, local meteorologist.



Isle of Youth, together with the provinces of Pinar del Río, Artemisa, La Habana, Mayabeque, Matanzas and Cienfuegos are in the Cyclonic Alert Phase, while the provinces of Sancti Spiritus, Ciego de Avila and Villa Clara are in the Information Phase.