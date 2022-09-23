Díaz-Canel reasserts commitment to peace and social justice





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 22 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel reiterated Cuba's commitment to peace and development, as Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla pointed out at the United Nations, and stressed that such goals are to be achieved with equity and social justice for all.



During the general debate of the High-Level Segment of the United Nations General Assembly, Rodríguez Parrilla referred to the inequality that prevails in today's world, marked by problems such as hunger, unemployment, illiteracy, lack of access to health services, nuclear proliferation and global warming, as well as the irrational production and consumption levels of capitalism, which, he said, dooms the planet to disaster.



He also condemned the U.S. blockade imposed on Cuba despite almost unanimous rejection by the international community and underscored that the Cuban people and government remain decided to advance a more just, democratic, prosperous and sustainable socialist society.